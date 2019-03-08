Cloudy

Naked bike ride will be back in Ipswich next year, organisers pledge

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 July 2019

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS

Kevin Filtness

Organisers of the World Naked Bike Ride in Ipswich have pledged it will return next year - and become a regular annual event.

A naked ride will also be held in Colchester this weekend. The rides are designed to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists and road safety and environmental concerns.

Robert Brown, who was caretaker organiser for the first-ever Ipswich naked ride, said: "We got a really good response, and it went well, so we will do it every year now around this time.

"We already have the date for the next Ipswich ride, Saturday, July 11, 2020. We have had a lot of people getting in touch, asking how they can help and get involved. I spent all of Sunday answering emails."

Colchester, Clacton and Chelmsford already have annual World Naked Bike Rides. This year's Colchester ride is due to be held on July 13, and the Clacton ride will be on July 20.

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESSThe World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS

Mr Brown said they eventually want to have three World Naked Bike Rides in each county, including Suffolk.

He estimated that around 25 to 30 riders were at the start of the ride in Ipswich, rising to 60 by the end as more people joined along the route.

"It was raining, but we often seem get bad weather for our first ride somewhere - we had snow in Edinburgh, hail in Chelmsford and now rain in Ipswich. Maybe next it will be a tornado!"

Supporters of the movement had been given the go-ahead by Ipswich Borough Council's Safety Advisory Group, after meeting them to go through the details for the event.

Organisers hope to launch an event in Norwich next year, but Mr Brown said the city's hills and narrow streets were making it difficult to find a suitable route.

