Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

There were outbreaks of rain during the morning today in Suffolk and Essex, but this was due to clear, during the afternoon leaving some areas brighter and temperatures becoming mild in most places.

Looking ahead to tonight, the Met Office is forecasting a dry evening in the East of England, but heavy rain is expected to arrive in some areas after midnight and clear in the early hours, followed by cloudy and breezy conditions, with patchy drizzle. The minimum temperature in the region will be around 8C (46F).

On Sunday there could outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the morning, but the afternoon is likely to be drier and brighter. The Met Office is predicting a maximum temperature of 13C (55F) in East Anglia.

It looks as if we won’t have a chance to put our umbrellas away any time soon, though because more rain is forecast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and it is also expected to become colder.