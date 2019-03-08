Video

Two more arrests after boy, 15, is stabbed in Christchurch Park

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a knife attack in Christchurch Park.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman had already been arrested earlier this morning in connection with the incident, which took place just after 6pm on Monday, April 22.

All four people have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

Police were called to the park on bank holiday Monday following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion.

Officers attended the scene and discovered that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg. He was then taken to Ipswich hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Colchester Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The park was closed off to the public after the incident and cordons remain in place within the park while officers carry out investigations.

Detectives believe there is no wider threat to the community and have said they believe it was a targeted attack.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm yesterday evening. Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org