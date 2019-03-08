Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Two more arrests after boy, 15, is stabbed in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 15:57 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 23 April 2019

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a knife attack in Christchurch Park.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANTFour people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman had already been arrested earlier this morning in connection with the incident, which took place just after 6pm on Monday, April 22.

All four people have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

Police were called to the park on bank holiday Monday following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion.

Officers attended the scene and discovered that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg. He was then taken to Ipswich hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Colchester Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The park was closed off to the public after the incident and cordons remain in place within the park while officers carry out investigations.

Detectives believe there is no wider threat to the community and have said they believe it was a targeted attack.

Read more: Call for more police patrols after Christchurch Park stabbing

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm yesterday evening. Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Solicitor’s ‘career in tatters’ after wrongly claiming expenses

Solicitor Michael Rowan avoided an immediate jail term. Picture: ARCHANT

Honour for Abi as she gets appointment to referee showpiece Women’s FA Cup final

Suffolk official Abi Byrne, who is to referee this season�s SSE Women�s FA Cup Final.

Two more arrests after boy, 15, is stabbed in Christchurch Park

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing which took place in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists