Hundreds eager to learn CPR through ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 250 people have already showed interest in getting trained in CPR through our ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign.

Dr Jeremy Mauger from SARS is backing the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Mauger Dr Jeremy Mauger from SARS is backing the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Mauger

Alongside BBC Radio Suffolk, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are setting up venues across Suffolk to host free sessions where people can learn the vital skills.

Six venues have been organised already - with more expected to join the roster as the campaign progresses.

More than 60 people have also been referred to Ipswich Borough Council, who have been running free CPR training sessions in the town since last summer.

Andrew Wilesmith, the borough’s sport and leisure services manager, said they were keen to support the new campaign as much as possible. “In support of BBC Radio Suffolk and EADT’s campaign we have put a full range of activities through March and April,” he said. “We have 15 Save a Life sessions, which are free, running through March.”

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are also backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are also backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

The Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign has got off to a great start, with hundreds getting in touch eager to learn CPR and defibrillator skills - and more offering to volunteer to provide the training.

Dr Jeremy Mauger, who volunteers with Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service, has spoken of how vital it is people know how to do CPR if someone collapses through a heart attack.

He said that the current survival rate for someone who has a cardiac arrest in the street is less than one in 10 - but if someone administers CPR, their chances rise by five times.

“I go to cardiac arrests every week,” he said. “Overwhelmingly the people that survive are the ones helped by bystander CPR.”

Lesley Dolphin, presenter at BBC Radio Suffolk, said the idea was to make it is as easy as possible for people to learn the life-saving skill.

She said: “It is often not the easiest thing to get trained, most people don’t get round to it.

“We thought if it is easy, and doesn’t cost anything, more people will learn.”

To find out more about Save a Life sessions in Ipswich, visit www.ipswichfit.co.uk/save-a-life/

If you are interested in attending a free CPR training session through the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign, register your interest at Suffolk.CPR@bbc.co.uk