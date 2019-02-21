Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Hundreds eager to learn CPR through ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign

21 February, 2019 - 05:30
Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 250 people have already showed interest in getting trained in CPR through our ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign.

Dr Jeremy Mauger from SARS is backing the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy MaugerDr Jeremy Mauger from SARS is backing the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Mauger

Alongside BBC Radio Suffolk, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are setting up venues across Suffolk to host free sessions where people can learn the vital skills.

Six venues have been organised already - with more expected to join the roster as the campaign progresses.

More than 60 people have also been referred to Ipswich Borough Council, who have been running free CPR training sessions in the town since last summer.

Andrew Wilesmith, the borough’s sport and leisure services manager, said they were keen to support the new campaign as much as possible. “In support of BBC Radio Suffolk and EADT’s campaign we have put a full range of activities through March and April,” he said. “We have 15 Save a Life sessions, which are free, running through March.”

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are also backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFCIpswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are also backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

The Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign has got off to a great start, with hundreds getting in touch eager to learn CPR and defibrillator skills - and more offering to volunteer to provide the training.

Dr Jeremy Mauger, who volunteers with Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service, has spoken of how vital it is people know how to do CPR if someone collapses through a heart attack.

He said that the current survival rate for someone who has a cardiac arrest in the street is less than one in 10 - but if someone administers CPR, their chances rise by five times.

“I go to cardiac arrests every week,” he said. “Overwhelmingly the people that survive are the ones helped by bystander CPR.”

Lesley Dolphin, presenter at BBC Radio Suffolk, said the idea was to make it is as easy as possible for people to learn the life-saving skill.

She said: “It is often not the easiest thing to get trained, most people don’t get round to it.

“We thought if it is easy, and doesn’t cost anything, more people will learn.”

To find out more about Save a Life sessions in Ipswich, visit www.ipswichfit.co.uk/save-a-life/

If you are interested in attending a free CPR training session through the Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign, register your interest at Suffolk.CPR@bbc.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

The Rattlesnake rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 2006.

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds eager to learn CPR through ‘Learn to be a Lifesaver’ campaign

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the new CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran wins Global Success Award at this year’s BRITs

Ed Sheeran was unable to make the awards tonight as he embarks on his world tour, which concludes in Ipswich. Credit: Greg Williams

Nice to be seeing ewe – Spring lambs delight youngsters in half term

Lamb cuddling at Baylham Rare Breeds Farm Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I cried most days’ - how inspiring HIV campaigner labelled as ‘dirty’ fought back

Becky Kroger, from Ipswich, has been nominated for an award for her HIV campaigh work. Picture: BOND

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

Kevin Beattie signs copies of the biography written by Rob Finch PIcture: ROB FINCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists