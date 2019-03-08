Number of people trained in CPR through lifesaver campaign tops 300

A new group of lifesavers learn CPR in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN Archant

More than 300 people are now CPR trained thanks to the “Learn to be a Lifesaver” campaign.

The group learn how to do chest compressions at a session in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN The group learn how to do chest compressions at a session in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

The joint campaign, alongside BBC Radio Suffolk, looks to train as many people as possible in the lifesaving skills at venues throughout the county.

Plans are now afoot to extend the good work the campaign has started - with a team looking to set up a session a month across the county for the rest of the year.

Nigel Donkin, fundraising manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It has been brilliant so far.

“We have had a full turnout at all three events now and have just tiptoed over 300 people trained in total.

New lifesavers at the Lowestoft CPR training session Picture: NIGEL DONKIN New lifesavers at the Lowestoft CPR training session Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

“We are full now for the Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe sessions.

“The hot news is a group of us will continue this and host a session once a month somewhere on Suffolk.

“So every year there should be 12 sessions taking place across the county.

“We already have Newmarket, Hadleigh and Haverhill all chomping at the bit to get involved.

THe CPR training team in Lowestoft Picture: NIGEL DONKIN THe CPR training team in Lowestoft Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

“The campaign’s legacy will continue.”

Mr Donkin said not only did the groups who had trained in CPR feel empowered by their new lifesaving knowledge, they also had a good time learning the skills.

“I go back top my school days with it - I always found if there is an element of entertainment or a light touch to the training it sinks in better.

“There are a few bad jokes and puns from me which elicits the normal groans.

A new group of lifesavers learn CPR in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN A new group of lifesavers learn CPR in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

“We have had 100% positive feedback from everyone that has attended.

“They have really enjoyed it.

“It has lifted their confidence so that they wouldn’t walk past someone in need and have sufficient knowledge to get stuck in and help someone. “We now have 300 more lifesavers in Suffolk.

“At every event so far we’ve had someone turn up who had been revived using CPR.

A group learn lifesaviing skills in Lowestoft Picture: NIGEL DONKIN A group learn lifesaviing skills in Lowestoft Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

“I think it is such an important campaign and it won’t be long do doubt until someone on our training will have an occasion to use it.”

To register your interest in future CPR sessions email Suffolk.cpr@bbc.co.uk

If you live in Ipswich and would like to train in CPR see here.