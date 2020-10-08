Extra time to have your say on where money should boost Ipswich

One proposal includes turning this temporary car park at the Waterfront into a new public open space. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

There is still time to have your say on how a £25m pot of investment cash due to be given to boost Ipswich should be spent – the deadline for people to take part in the survey has been extended until next Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Faye Harburt and Richard Bloomfield of the Ipswich Oasis Project want to make the Waterfront more green. Picture: PAUL GEATER Faye Harburt and Richard Bloomfield of the Ipswich Oasis Project want to make the Waterfront more green. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Ipswich Town Deal board has come up with a list of 15 potential schemes to benefit from the deal – and those who take part in the survey can also write in other suggestions that could also be considered for inclusion in the list to be sent to the government.

The deadline for taking part in the survey had been the end of this week – but it has now been extended until 6am on Tuesday morning, October 13.

Among the proposals are a scheme to improve the old Paul’s Maltings silo and create a new public open space between that and Stoke Bridge once the wall around the edge of College Street is removed.

But there is a wide range of proposals ranging from creating a boat-building academy at Spirit Yachts to giving a fresh lease of life to the town’s neigbourhood shopping centres that have sometimes felt forgotten.

Loading…

The proposals are all bidding for money that will come from the government’s £3.6bn Towns Fund which is aimed at regenerating towns and smaller cities across the country.

You may also want to watch:

A key element of the consultation is the fact that people can write in with their own suggestions to improve the town – that has prompted the Ipswich Oasis Project to urge people to write in to try to get some money to improve green areas in the town centre and waterfront.

MORE: Could Town Deal bring a green revolution to Ipswich?

The survey has so far attracted about 1,000 responses – and the extension will give more people the chance to have their say on proposals that could give the town a massive boost.

Once the Town Deal Board has looked at the response to the proposals, they will pass on the findings to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in Whitehall where ministers will decide which proposals from around the country should get support.

MORE: Ipswich MPs urge residents to take part in Town Deal survey

Ipswich council has already had some good news from the Towns Fund – it has been given a £1m grant to help boost its bid to buy the freehold of the Debenhams building in the centre of Ipswich which is aimed at ensuring the department store will remain a presence at the heart of the town’s retailing despite pressures on the company over the last two years.