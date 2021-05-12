Community left heartbroken by loss of mum Jessica

Published: 5:56 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 6:05 PM May 12, 2021

Tributes have continued to flood in to much loved mum-of-two Jessica Walden, remembered as "beautiful, caring and supportive".

Friends, colleagues and family of the Bramford mum have been left heartbroken by the loss of Mrs Walden, who died less than 48 hours after the birth of baby Orla, while strangers touched by the tragic story have been offering their condolences.

Lois Sefton-Etheridge paid tribute to her friend Jessica Walden - Credit: Lois Sefton-Etheridge

Mrs Walden gave birth to Orla, a sister to two-year-old Elsie, on Friday, May 7.

She needed emergency surgery after the birth because her placenta would not deliver and suffered extensive blood loss and went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors at Ipswich Hospital performed a hysterectomy and stabilised the 28-year-old and she was taken to intensive care but she failed to recover and sadly died on May 9.

Close friend Lois Sefton-Etheridge said her death had resulted in an outpouring of grief from people far and wide shocked by the "unexpected and tragic" nature of her death.

Echoing the words of Mrs Walden's husband, Jack, Ms Sefton-Etheridge said: "I do really feel she was beautiful inside and out.

"She literally was the kindest, caring, supportive, positive person who would reach out to anyone if they needed that support."

She added: "Life is just so cruel."

Mrs Walden worked as a manager for the Body Shop at Home, alongside Ms Sefton-Etheridge.

"If you gave her a challenge she would do that 10 times over," said her friend.

"She was always there for her team. Always messaging with things to do and try.

"If people were struggling, not even those in her team, she would get in contact with them and reach out to see if they needed help."

The community has been sharing words of support on social media and Sarah Doherty, who also had placental complications when giving birth, said: "This is absolutely heart-breaking.

"I had retained placenta after my birth and heavy blood loss so it’s a story close to home and I realise how very lucky I was. Sending love to this family through what must be the most devastating time."

Sarah Crane, another mum, said: "I keep seeing this story and every time it really affects me. I don't know anyone involved but as a mother and a pregnant mother, this really has broke my heart to read.

"My thoughts are with all in the family, sleep tight you beautiful lady you will forever live on in your babies."

Jessica Walden cuddles her new baby, Orla Anne Walden, shortly after her arrival on May 7 - Credit: Jack Walden

More than £27,500 has been raised through a Just Giving page set up to support Mr Walden and his young daughters and Ms Sefton-Etheridge hopes this will help relieve any financial pressures as they grieve for Mrs Walden.

Mr Walden fondly remembers his wife looking "absolutely beautiful" on their wedding day - Credit: Heffs Photography

Ms Sefton-Etheridge is also working on a remembrance walk from The Body Shop store in Ipswich to Bramford Village Green on June 21, which will go ahead depending on coronavirus restrictions.

"Lockdown may not ease on June 21 so we're not sure what we'll do yet."

More details of the JustGiving page can be found here and details of the walk can be found here.