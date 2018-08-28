Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

An Ipswich primary school has taken the bold step of banning all unhealthy snacks.

An Ipswich primary school has taken the bold step of banning all unhealthy snacks.



Morland Church of England Primary School stopped children from bringing any snacks to school except fruit or vegetables from Monday January 7.

A message on the school website reads: “We have been noticing that children have not been having healthy snacks at playtimes.

“We have had a meeting about this issue and feel that we need to change this.

“From Monday 7th January we want children to eat only healthy snacks at playtimes like bananas, apples, strawberries, watermelon...or any healthy fruit or vegetable that children like.

“If a child brings a snack that is not fruit or vegetables, they will be asked to take it home to enjoy at another time.”

Morland Primary has not commented further on its initiative, which was agreed by the school council – made up of pupils from different year groups who meet with staff to discuss school life.

However, the message added: “All staff fully support the school council with this decision and would also encourage parents and carers to consider including more healthy items in lunch boxes too.”

The snack ban follows Suffolk County Council’s recent decision to plough £20,000 into projects which help reduce children’s sugar intake.

Cabinet member for health, James Reeder, reiterated the importance of the council’s new scheme.

He said: “With this project we want to encourage organisations working with young people to reduce their sugar intake, through new and creative ideas.

He continued: “To bring about long-term change, we must take a whole system approach to obesity.”

However, it has not gone down with everyone. One prospective parent who lives in the area, and was looking to send his three-year-old child to the school, was not impressed.

He said: “I find it comical that all snacks are banned unless they are a ‘fruit or vegetable’ which rules out other healthy snacks.”