Morrisons petrol station bid for licence to sell alcohol
- Credit: PA
A Morrisons supermarket is bidding for a licence which would allow it to sell alcohol from its petrol station.
The supermarket already sells beer, wine and spirits at its main store in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich.
But it has now made an application to Ipswich Borough Council for a variation of its premises licence.
The national chain is looking to "amend the plan of the premises to include the petrol filling station for the off sale of alcohol and late night refreshment".
The petrol station's opening hours of 6am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 8pm on Sundays would remain the same.
Anyone who wishes to comment on the application should do so by Monday, September 13.
Representations must be made in writing for the attention of the licensing and systems officer, the council's licensing and enforcement unit.
Write to Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2DE.