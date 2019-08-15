MoRun to take place at Ipswich's Chantry Park to promote men's health

The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Pictre: BRAND NATION Archant

Ipswich's Chantry Park is to host a major run to raise awareness of men's health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The MoRunning series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km events already takes place across the UK and Ireland to raise cash for the Movember Foundation.

On November 23 it is set to come to Ipswich's Chantry Park in a bid to highlight some of the biggest health issues faced by men, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

You may also want to watch:

David Krangel, from MoRunning, said: "We're incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Ipswich.

"The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

"Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They're all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher's medal, and most importantly, it's in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work."

To sign up, click here.