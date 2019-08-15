E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MoRun to take place at Ipswich's Chantry Park to promote men's health

15 August, 2019 - 11:27
The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Pictre: BRAND NATION

The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Pictre: BRAND NATION

Archant

Ipswich's Chantry Park is to host a major run to raise awareness of men's health.

The MoRunning series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km events already takes place across the UK and Ireland to raise cash for the Movember Foundation.

On November 23 it is set to come to Ipswich's Chantry Park in a bid to highlight some of the biggest health issues faced by men, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

You may also want to watch:

David Krangel, from MoRunning, said: "We're incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Ipswich.

"The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

"Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They're all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher's medal, and most importantly, it's in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work."

To sign up, click here.

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

First Buses makes compromise on Martlesham Route 66 proposals

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Town agree fee in region of £500k for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: Pagepix

Dave Gooderham: Why we need to learn lessons from Luton Town

Emyr Huws made his first start since December 2017 at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

MoRun to take place at Ipswich’s Chantry Park to promote men’s health

The MoRun is set to take place in Chantry Park, Ipswich on Saturday, November 23. Pictre: BRAND NATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists