What are the top Google searches in Ipswich?

Gemma, Ross, Jason and Matt took on the Ipswich Escape Room - one of the most searched Google terms relating to Ipswich since 2016. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The next manager of Ipswich Town Football Club, new town centre restaurants, and an escape room are top of the list when it comes to Google searches in Ipswich.

Bounce Ipswich in the former B&Q site has proved to be extremely popular. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Bounce Ipswich in the former B&Q site has proved to be extremely popular. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ed Sheeran also made the list of most searched terms for the town, according to Google Trends data from the last three years.

We examined data showing the most popular terms used in connection with the word ‘Ipswich’ to reveal this list.

1. Empire cinema Ipswich

Two years ago the Buttermarket shopping centre had a £35million revamp and the 12-screen state-of-the-art cinema became the centre’s main attraction.

The creation of the second cinema in Ipswich, alongside Cineworld, brought 45 new jobs to the town and helped revamped the Buttermarket.

2. Cosy Club Ipswich

Five major restaurants arrived at the Buttermarket when it had its makeover a couple of years back, with Cosy Club quickly becoming one of the favourites.

The popular restaurant was joined by big brands such as Wagamama, Coast to Coast, Prezzo and Byron Burgers - making the Buttermarket a hot spot for eating out.

3. Riverhills Ipswich

Formerly the Clarice House leisure club in Bramford, Riverhills has been ranked as one of the best spas in Ipswich.

The name change occurred in 2016 but the spa continues to be operated by the Bannatyne Group, which was founded by leisure entrepreneur and former BBC Dragons’ Den panel member Duncan Bannatyne.

4. Kaspa’s Ipswich

Kaspa’s Desserts has become the king of sweet treats in Ipswich, with a second Suffolk branch open just down the road in Bury St Edmunds.

This is the place for anyone with a sweet tooth, as it specialises in waffles, crepes, milkshakes and more.

5. Escape room Ipswich

The Ipswich Escape Room opened in August 2017 and has been a huge success, so it is no surprise to see that it is one of the top searches related to Ipswich.

Bookings soared when it first opened and the place was fully booked for nearly a month.

6. Billy Beez Ipswich

The Billy Beez soft play area, which is part of the giant Bounce trampoline park at Anglia Retail Park has been a hit with younger children.

A massive 20,000sq ft of the building is taken up by the soft play zone, which is the first of its kind and a new concept for the chain.

7. Bounce Ipswich

The 50,000sq ft building has proved to be a major attraction in the town, with more than 27,000sq ft of the building taken over by trampoline and the rest set aside for the unique Billy Beez soft play area.

The attraction has been the talk of the town and is a revolutionary site in the UK.

It is open to all ages but is especially popular with youngsters.

8. Flux Ipswich

Families of Ipswich were left frustrated after Flux Freestyle in Cardinal Park closed suddenly in January 2018.

The trampoline park, which opened at the former Gym and Trim unit in summer 2016, closed abruptly without warning or explanation - with the company’s website “offline for maintenance”.

The trampoline park was mysteriously closed for two weeks before Kingston Smith and Partners announced it had gone into administration.

9. Next Ipswich manager

After allowing Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich Town towards the end of his contract in May 2018, the Tractor Boys were looking ahead to a new era.

It caused a stir with fans - who were all searching to see who his replacement may be.

However, newly-selected Paul Hurst only managed one win from 15 games in charge before he was sacked in October - giving another boost to the search query.

It was later announced former Norwich manager Paul Lambert would be coming to Portman Road - but it is highly unlikely he will save Town from relegation.

And the best of the rest

Also featured in the top 25 searches were breaking news, Rod Stewart, Miller and Carter, Pure Gym and not forgetting Suffolk’s very own Ed Sheeran.