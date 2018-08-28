Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:28 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:33 31 December 2018

One of the shocking images from the dashcam footage. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

One of the shocking images from the dashcam footage. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

@roadpoliceBCH

From a 4x4 flipping and rolling on the A11 to a moped rider on the wrong side of the road, we have been sent many shocking dashcam recordings during 2018.

Here are some of the most alarming videos recorded by drivers’ dashcams on the roads of Suffolk, Essex and over the border in Cambridgeshire over the past 12 months.

One particularly shocking piece of footage shows a 4x4 flipping and rolling on the Newmarket bypass on the A11. Luckily, the driver was only left with a slight injury following the accident.

Also captured on dashcam were a near-miss on the A47 roundabout in Lowestoft.

Also in Lowestoft, another incident, near the Morrisons supermarket, saw a moped driver coming around the corner on the wrong side of the road when coming off the roundabout.

A cyclist also captured some video on the B1127 between Southwold and Wrentham, where a van cut in just in front of him, while yet another piece of shocking driving was recorded in Colchester, approaching the Colne Bank roundabout.

Most Read

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

Will the Christmas craft market return to the Cornhill?

The Christmas Craft Market on Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Restaurants are being hit by a ‘perfect storm’ warns boss of one of Suffolk’s leading hotel and restaurant brands

Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Most Read

Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters called to washing machine fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

Police were called to to an illegal rural rave at Shammer, between North Creake and Stanhoe in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

#includeImage($article, 225)

Adventure park leads the way in promoting zero-plastic

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Lambert on potential January signings, Huws’ return and Knudsen’s possible exit

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

WATCH: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

One of the shocking images from the dashcam footage. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

9 ways I’m going to eat healthier in 2019

Make your own overnight oats Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanctuary overwhelmed with towels for owls, but needs Christmas trees for meerkats

Offers of help flooded in after Suffolk Owl Sanctuary appealed for towels to keep injured owls comfortable. Picture: SUFFOLK OWL SANCTUARY

Leiston bid to continue unbeaten run at Lowestoft

Leiston's Noel Aitkens celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Royston with his team mates. Picture: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists