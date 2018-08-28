Video

WATCH: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

One of the shocking images from the dashcam footage. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH @roadpoliceBCH

From a 4x4 flipping and rolling on the A11 to a moped rider on the wrong side of the road, we have been sent many shocking dashcam recordings during 2018.

Here are some of the most alarming videos recorded by drivers’ dashcams on the roads of Suffolk, Essex and over the border in Cambridgeshire over the past 12 months.

One particularly shocking piece of footage shows a 4x4 flipping and rolling on the Newmarket bypass on the A11. Luckily, the driver was only left with a slight injury following the accident.

Also captured on dashcam were a near-miss on the A47 roundabout in Lowestoft.

Also in Lowestoft, another incident, near the Morrisons supermarket, saw a moped driver coming around the corner on the wrong side of the road when coming off the roundabout.

A cyclist also captured some video on the B1127 between Southwold and Wrentham, where a van cut in just in front of him, while yet another piece of shocking driving was recorded in Colchester, approaching the Colne Bank roundabout.