Mothercare sale continues ahead of Copdock store closure

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Expectant parents have been snapping up bargains ahead of the closure of Mothercare superstore in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sale signs in the window at the store in Ipswich - one sign says new stock will be arriving soon as Mothercare clear their warehouse Picture: ARCHANT Sale signs in the window at the store in Ipswich - one sign says new stock will be arriving soon as Mothercare clear their warehouse Picture: ARCHANT

The closure was announced in November after the company went into administration and prices were slashed in an attempt to clear stock, with further reductions added in recent days. However, the final closure date for the Ipswich branch, at the Copdock interchange, is yet to be confirmed.

This weekend the store was packed with mums and dads-to-be, and those with young children, eager to pick up a bargain.

Shelves were already looking bare but signs in the front window of the store advice more stock is to come as Mothercare continues to clear its warehouses.

What are the best deals?

Pushchairs are proving a popular item in the Mothercare closing down sale with a discount of 50% Picture: ARCHANT Pushchairs are proving a popular item in the Mothercare closing down sale with a discount of 50% Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the most significant discounts were on maternity wear which had 70% off.

There was a also a 50% discount on prams, which is one of the biggest expenditures any new parent will face before their baby arrives.

You may also want to watch:

Nursery furniture was also selling for half price,

Nursery furniture at the Mothercare store in Ipswich has been heavily discounted Picture: ARCHANT Nursery furniture at the Mothercare store in Ipswich has been heavily discounted Picture: ARCHANT

All items in the shop were included in the closing down sale including pushchairs.

What happens next?

The chain, which has been a staple of the high street since 1961, announced in November it would be conducting a phased closure of all 79 of its remaining shops.

MORE: Mothercare announces store closures

With the closure of the Ipswich store comes the loss of 16 FTE jobs, and as many as 40 people could be left out of work.

Mums and dads-to-be have been flocking to the Mothercare store in Ipswich to take advantage of their closing down sale Picture: ARCHANT Mums and dads-to-be have been flocking to the Mothercare store in Ipswich to take advantage of their closing down sale Picture: ARCHANT

It is still unclear when the store will close, although the Clarks outlet within the shop is due to close imminently, according to staff.

Clarks will still retain a presence in Ipswich town centre with their store in Westgate Street