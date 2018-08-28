Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A spate of burglaries in Ipswich has left Suffolk police urging residents to be vigilant and secure with their homes and property as the evenings draw in.

Five break-ins in four weeks has prompted officers to issue advice on how to secure your home as much as possible Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Five break-ins in four weeks has prompted officers to issue advice on how to secure your home as much as possible Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers are concerned that longer nights are acting as the perfect cover for opportunistic thieves to break into homes undetected.

This close to Christmas there is the added worry that the psychological and financial impact of a burglary could ruin the season for some in Suffolk.

Five properties were broken into in the space of four weeks:

Monday November 12: Sometime between 9.00am November 12 and 8.40am on November 13, the rear conservatory door of a home was smashed open in High View Road jewellery was stolen.

Cllr Glen Chisholm says that he is concered residents will have their privacy invaded by intruders Picture: ARCHANT Cllr Glen Chisholm says that he is concered residents will have their privacy invaded by intruders Picture: ARCHANT

Tuesday November 27: Between 8:15am and 6.30pm a large slab was used to smash a back door open in Thebe Close, with offenders stealing a TV, iPad, Playstation 3, cash, watches and jewellery.

Thursday December 6: Between 7.00am and 6.00pm, thieves broke into a home in Westwood Avenue, stealing watches, cash, keys and clothes.

Friday December 7: Between 12.10pm and 6.30pm offenders forced access to the rear of a property on Sproughton Road and stolen a Sharp black 50 inch TV.

Sunday December 9: Just before 6.00pm a home in Beechcroft Road was burgled but there are no reports of anything stolen.

Suffolk Constabulary said it is not yet clear whether these incidents are connected or not.

Cllr Glen Chisolm’s Whitehouse ward has been hit hardest with three of the burglaries in the area - and worries about the potential sentimental value of the items being taken.

“This time of the year it is heart breaking to see this kind of thing happen,” he said.

“It’s the invasion of people privacy that concerns me the most.

“Something like a watch can be replaced but that watch might be the last thing they were given by a family member.”

Mr Chisolm urged the people of Ipswich to stay vigilant and share any information that could prevent these crimes with the police.

Suffolk Constabulary have sent out their top tips for keeping homes and property as safe as possible which can be read in full on their website.

Locking all doors and windows - as well as removing the keys - can stop hopeful burglars entering a property undetected.

This advice is also important for any windows that can be accessed by a flat roof.

They also recommend making your home appear “lived in” - making sure lights are on when you’re not at home, installing burglar alarms or making them more visible.

Some doorbells are also fitted with motion sensors and cameras to monitor properties when you are out of the house.

Keep any valuable items or documents safe and locked away.

Outside your property, do not leave a burglar access to something that will help them gain entry - including bins to stand on and tools in an unsecured shed.