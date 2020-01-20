Motorcyclist 'shaken up' after crash in Ipswich

A motorcyclist has suffered cuts to his hands in a collision in Landseer Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has been involved in a single vehicle collision in Landseer Road this afternoon, suffering cuts to his hands and feeling "shaken up" following the crash.

Ambulance and police were called to the crash just after 2.20pm today at the junction with Cliff Lane, near to the primary school.

A police spokesman said: "The motorcyclist suffered cuts to his hands and sore knees. He was shaken up following the incident, but he is not believed to have any serious injuries."

The collision involved just one vehicle and an ambulance was called to assess the motorcyclist involved.

The traffic map is showing delays in the area.