E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist sustains injuries after crash with car in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:21 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 16 January 2020

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car caused delays in Bramford Lane. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car caused delays in Bramford Lane. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has received minor injuries in Ipswich after being involved in a collision with a car in Bramford Lane.

Police were called to reports of the collision shortly before 4pm.

A spokesman said: "The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries following the crash. Both parties are conscious and breathing."

There were also reports of oil on the road following the crash, and Bramford Lane was blocked on one side.

The car and motorcycle are both awaiting recovery and no ambulance was required.

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mother and two children escape house fire near Ipswich

Crews were called to a house fire in Woolverstone (stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Pair jailed after being caught in the middle of burgling hair salon

Clarke and Gaywood broke into Hares and Graces salon Picture: GOOGLE

Plea made to invest in Stowmarket amid declining visitor fears

Stowmarket town centre needs more to bring visitors in, says Mid Suffolk's Green group. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Kings of Anglia - Football in the rain, Tranmere swamp, Tommy Smith latest and transfer news

Ipswich Town had to battle through the rain for their draw at Oxford.

Husband’s heartache at wife’s death following operation blunders

Susan Warby's husband Jon Warby outside Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich, where an inquest has heard he received an anonymous letter highlighting errors in a medical procedure carried out on his wife at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists