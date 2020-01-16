Motorcyclist sustains injuries after crash with car in Ipswich

A motorcyclist has received minor injuries in Ipswich after being involved in a collision with a car in Bramford Lane.

Police were called to reports of the collision shortly before 4pm.

A spokesman said: "The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries following the crash. Both parties are conscious and breathing."

There were also reports of oil on the road following the crash, and Bramford Lane was blocked on one side.

The car and motorcycle are both awaiting recovery and no ambulance was required.