E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcycle and car collide in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:39 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 25 December 2019

A car and a motorbike have collided in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car and a motorbike have collided in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Ipswich which involved a motorcycle and a car.

The accident - which is not believed to be serious at this time - took place in Felixstowe Road after 7pm this evening.

Officers from Suffolk police are at the scene and there are currently no indications of any injuries.

The road is not closed and emergency services are tending to the collision.

A spokesman said: "We currently have officers at a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

"Two vehicles are involved, a motorcycle and a car."

There are no indications of injuries at this time, but it is not believed to be serious or causing any traffic problems according to the AA route map.

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Motorcycle and car collide in Ipswich

A car and a motorbike have collided in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters rescue trapped muntjac deer at port of Felixstowe

A Muntjac deer had become trapped in between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe on Christmas Day. Picture: KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

Special delivery! Meet the babies born on Christmas Day in Suffolk and Essex

Kamile Kozinaite and Daniel Walker with their baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Pictre: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our Christmas Day heroes – these are the people working to help others

Amazing staff members from Aspect Living Meals on Wheels out delivering hot meals, presents and crackers to elderly and vulnerable people across Suffolk. Picture: DEBBIE WILKINSON

WATCH: Hundreds brave a chilly but sun-soaked Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

Chris and Catrina Reeve, Katie Price and Lucy Springate as the Incredibles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists