Motorcycle and car collide in Ipswich

A car and a motorbike have collided in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Ipswich which involved a motorcycle and a car.

The accident - which is not believed to be serious at this time - took place in Felixstowe Road after 7pm this evening.

Officers from Suffolk police are at the scene and there are currently no indications of any injuries.

The road is not closed and emergency services are tending to the collision.

A spokesman said: "We currently have officers at a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

"Two vehicles are involved, a motorcycle and a car."

There are no indications of injuries at this time, but it is not believed to be serious or causing any traffic problems according to the AA route map.