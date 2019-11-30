Motorcyclist injured officer as he tried to evade police

A motorcyclist who rode on the pavement and injured a police officer as he tried to get away has been banned from the road for 17 months.

Police saw Benjamin Howlett, 25, riding his scrambler bike on the pavement along Foxhall Road, Ipswich, on December 28 last year.

When Howlett saw the police car's blue lights, he moved onto the road before darting back onto the pavement, the court heard.

He then fell off his bike but managed to get back on before officers caught up with him near the forecourt of Lings Motorcycles in Foxhall Road.

As PC Jones attempting to apprehend Howlett, he continued to rev the motorcycle to try to get away and the officer was struck by the back wheel.

Howlett, of Kelvedon Drive, Rushmere St Andrew, was subsequently arrested and refused to provide a specimen of breath at the roadside or back at the police station.

Following a search, he was also found to have a small amount of cannabis and cannabis resin in his possession.

Howlett previously pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, driving without a licence, no insurance and cannabis possession.

He initially pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, but changed his plea on the day of his trial.

PC Jones was taken to Ipswich Hospital with grazing and swelling to his leg and knee.

In a victim impact statement read at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Friday, PC Jones said he initially feared he had broken his leg and was in "a great deal of pain".

Magistrates heard that PC Jones was off work for two weeks following the incident and had to undergo six weeks of physiotherapy.

He suffered nerve damage and a loss of sensation in the injured area of his leg, which may or may not recover.

Howlett, who was not represented at his sentence, told magistrates he "felt awful" for what had happened to the officer.

Magistrates handed Howlett an 18-month community order, with 10 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation to PC Jones, £450 costs, and a victim surcharge of £85.

Howlett was also banned from driving for 17 months.