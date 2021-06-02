News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist remains in critical condition after bike collides with wall

Johnny Griffith

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:05 PM June 2, 2021   
Renfrew Road

A motorcyclist remains in a critical but stable condition after a collision at the corner of Dumbarton Road and Renfrew Road - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after suffering serious head injuries in a crash which closed a residential Ipswich street for four-and-a-half hours. 

The crash happened in Renfrew Road, in the Rushmere area, during the early evening of Saturday, May 29. 

Ambulance crews were first to the scene but called for police assistance at around 5.15pm. 

The male motorcyclist who was driving a blue Yamaha collided with a brick wall at the corner of Renfrew Road and Dumbarton Road and suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

It is understood that the air ambulance was also in attendance, but the rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance, before later being transferred to Addenbrooke's hospital, where he remains. 

Police have said that no other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road with a dash-cam immediately prior to the collision, should contact Sergeant Paul Jackson on 101, quoting CAD reference 257 of May 29 or email Paul.Jackson@suffolk.police.uk.

Mike Bacon
Angus Williams
Tom Potter
Tom Potter
