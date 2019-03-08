Motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition following crash near Kesgrave

Foxhall Road and Bell Lane were closed by Suffolk police after a crash that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist remains in a life-threatening condition following a crash near Kesgrave last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened just after 7pm at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road on Friday, June 7.

The motorcyclist, a man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said this morning that he remains in a critical condition and has been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

A stretch of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane was closed to traffic last night as emergency services worked at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers, ambulance crews and a team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the incident.

A spokesman for SARS said: "A volunteer critical care team from the emergency medical charity, SARS was mobilised to a serious road traffic collision on the junction of Bell Land and Foxhall Road, near Kesgrave yesterday evening.

"The incident occurred at around 7pm and involved a motorcyclist and a car.

"The SARS team working with ambulance crews at the scene provided advanced prehospital treatment for a male patient who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries.

"A team from the East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived later and the patient was subsequently transferred to hospital."

The road was reopened at around 11.30pm.