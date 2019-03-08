Motorcyclist remains in life-threatening condition following crash near Kesgrave
PUBLISHED: 08:52 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 08 June 2019
A motorcyclist remains in a life-threatening condition following a crash near Kesgrave last night.
The collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened just after 7pm at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road on Friday, June 7.
The motorcyclist, a man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesman said this morning that he remains in a critical condition and has been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire.
A stretch of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane was closed to traffic last night as emergency services worked at the scene.
Police officers, ambulance crews and a team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the incident.
A spokesman for SARS said: "A volunteer critical care team from the emergency medical charity, SARS was mobilised to a serious road traffic collision on the junction of Bell Land and Foxhall Road, near Kesgrave yesterday evening.
"The incident occurred at around 7pm and involved a motorcyclist and a car.
"The SARS team working with ambulance crews at the scene provided advanced prehospital treatment for a male patient who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries.
"A team from the East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived later and the patient was subsequently transferred to hospital."
The road was reopened at around 11.30pm.