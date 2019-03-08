Motorcyclist taken to hospital after suffering serious leg injury

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Ipswich at around 3.43pm and involved no other vehicles

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service said that they had attended the scene.

They said: "The SARS team provided enhanced care to a male patient who had suffered a serious leg injury.

"The SARS team later accompanied the patient to hospital via land ambulance."