Motorcyclist taken to hospital after suffering serious leg injury
PUBLISHED: 18:28 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 30 October 2019
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.
The collision took place on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Ipswich at around 3.43pm and involved no other vehicles
A spokesman for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service said that they had attended the scene.
They said: "The SARS team provided enhanced care to a male patient who had suffered a serious leg injury.
"The SARS team later accompanied the patient to hospital via land ambulance."