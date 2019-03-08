E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after suffering serious leg injury

PUBLISHED: 18:28 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 30 October 2019

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision took place on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Ipswich at around 3.43pm and involved no other vehicles

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service said that they had attended the scene.

They said: "The SARS team provided enhanced care to a male patient who had suffered a serious leg injury.

"The SARS team later accompanied the patient to hospital via land ambulance."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich flats ‘unfit for habitation’, MP tells Grenfell debate

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin at St Francis Tower. Picture: SANDY MARTIN

Assaulted officer helped catch fleeing biker despite suspected broken leg

Benjamin Howlett failed to stop for police after riding a scrambler motorbike on the pavement, without insurance, without a proper licence and while in possession of cannabis Picture: GOOGLE

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists