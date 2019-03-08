Ipswich man jailed for driving at speeds of up to 100mph

Ryan Clarke, 24, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for 15 months for driving at speeds of up to 110mph with a small child in the car Archant

An Ipswich motorist who drove at speeds of up to 110mph during a police chase and narrowly missed two lorries while travelling in the wrong direction on the A11 has been jailed for 15 months.

Sentencing 24-year-old Ryan Clarke, who had a small child and two women passengers in the car, Judge Rupert Overbury said it was "a minor miracle" that no-one was injured or killed as a result of his "extremely dangerous" driving.

Clarke, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for a police officer.

In addition to being jailed for 15 months he was banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Russell Butcher, prosecuting, said a police officer tried to stop Clarke after seeing him driving at 30mph in a 60mph limit with his indicators on at Higham near Risby.

During the chase that followed Clarke, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra, ignored attempts by police to get him to stop and drove at 110mph on the A11 and 80mph on minor roads.

At one stage while he was driving along the A11 he had crossed the central reservation on to the southbound carriageway and was eventually stopped with a stinger device, said Mr Butcher.

Clarke had run off leaving his shoes in the car and police found two women and a small child in the vehicle.

The court heard that Clarke had 48 previous convictions including two for driving while disqualified.

Richard Conley, for Clarke, said his client had suffered from anxiety and depression since a "horrific" incident in 2015 during a visit to Weymouth.

He had been staying in a house with a friend and woke up to find himself being hit over the head with a hammer by a man who was also attacking him with a knife.

Clarke's friend had come to his aid but was stabbed by the man who was now serving a minimum of 20 years of a life sentence for his murder.

Mr Conley said Clarke's driving in July was "completely inexcusable" and it was fortunate no-one was hurt.

"He knows he is going to prison," added Mr Conley.