Motorist injured after Stoke Bridge collision

A woman was taken to hospital after her car was involved in a collision in Ipswich town centre.

She was injured when her Volvo was in collision with a Ford Fiesta on Stoke Bridge at the junction of Bridge Street at around 7pm this evening.

Suffolk police said the woman's injuries were not serious but her vehicle had to be recovered and the road was partially blocked by debris from the collision which had to be cleared.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was uninjured and was able to drive away from the scene.