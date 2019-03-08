Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

Firefighters and police officers were called to a street in Ipswich on Sunday night after a car collided with a home and damaged the property's gas meter.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the back of Mountbatten Court, in Prospect Road, at about 7.45pm.

A crew from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Woodbridge and Leiston responded to the call.

Two of the engines were later stood down.

The car had collided with the outside of a property and damaged a gas meter, according to police, who were also called to the scene.

Gas engineers were also sent to Prospect Road to repair the damage caused in the collision.

The gas supply to the property was isolated.

No one was said to have been injured in the crash.

The collision did not result in any other homes having to be evacuated.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.