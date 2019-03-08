E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 21:03 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:03 03 November 2019

The crash happened in Prospect Road Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened in Prospect Road Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Firefighters and police officers were called to a street in Ipswich on Sunday night after a car collided with a home and damaged the property's gas meter.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the back of Mountbatten Court, in Prospect Road, at about 7.45pm.

A crew from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Woodbridge and Leiston responded to the call.

Two of the engines were later stood down.

The car had collided with the outside of a property and damaged a gas meter, according to police, who were also called to the scene.

Gas engineers were also sent to Prospect Road to repair the damage caused in the collision.

The gas supply to the property was isolated.

No one was said to have been injured in the crash.

The collision did not result in any other homes having to be evacuated.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge fully reopened following closure due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge has now reopened. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Reassurance ahead of Christchurch Park fireworks

Wind speed and direction should be

Police probe attack at Ipswich town centre cocktail bar

Degero has been an award-winning venue and part of Ipswich's nightlife since 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

