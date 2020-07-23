Snapchat post from Tavis killer prompts Ipswich MP to call for ‘robust’ action

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is calling for tougher punishments for prisoners who use social media after yet another man convicted over the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posted a picture online.

Kyreis Davies was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 21 years following the murder of Ipswich teenager Tavis in 2018.

The 17-year-old was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle by a group of men as he walked along Packard Avenue in Ipswich.

Davies, whose sentence was reduced by five years on appeal in April based on him being 16 at the time of the murder, posted a picture of himself posing with another inmate on the social media platform Snapchat this month.

Mr Hunt said it was his understanding that all five men convicted over Tavis’s death have now posted on social media in some form since being locked up.

The Ipswich MP, who has been very vocal on the issue of social media use in jail, has written to Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer calling for an investigation after speaking in the House of Commons yesterday.

Mr Hunt met with the prisons minister in February and was told £100million was to be spent in preventing contraband in prison, including on cutting-edge phone detection and blocking technology, enabling phones which do enter prison to be confiscated promptly.

Following his speech in the Commons, Mr Hunt said: “The persistent use of social media in prison by the men responsible for Tavis’s death is completely unacceptable and I think most of us can only imagine the additional pain this has caused Tavis’s loved ones.

“These sick and taunting posts from behind bars show an intolerable level of contempt for our criminal justice system and for Tavis’s family. And it’s clear the current system for punishing social media in prison is just not robust enough to stop it from continuing to happen.

“The recent Snapchat post by Kyreis Davies is particularly insulting given the appalling decision by the courts to reduce his sentence earlier this year. And I’m taking action to ensure he is held accountable for his actions.”

Another one of the men convicted for manslaughter over Tavis’ murder, Callum Plaats, 23, created headlines in January when a comment posted from a Facebook account in his name was shared online.

The comment, which included a picture, stated: “Five years left, light work.”

Another man convicted of Tavis’ murder, Aristote Yenge, also posted on Instagram in April calling for the community to get in touch with him.