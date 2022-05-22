Ipswich MP renews support for food van fighting council's plans
- Credit: Tom Hunt MP
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has renewed his support for a popular Ipswich food van business which fears proposed changes to customer parking bays will put them out of business.
Macs on the Bridge is located on Wherstead Road, and has been fighting plans since they were submitted to Suffolk County Council in January.
Initial proposals include installing a new crossing at the Bourne View housing development and ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions applied to both sides of the road.
Revisions have been made, and in April these were sent to owners Samantha McNally and her husband, as well as other businesses affected by the changes.
These revisions would see the removal of the limited waiting bays. However, new waiting zones (one of two metres and the other six metres long) would be added further away from the food van, closer to the garage.
Mr Hunt has been supporting the business’s campaign against the plans.
In April, he wrote to Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks asking for the proposal to be rescinded in order to "promote and protect small businesses in Ipswich."
He visited the business again on Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner
- 2 Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road
- 3 Notcutts submit detailed plans for 14 homes on the edge of Ipswich
- 4 See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room
- 5 Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight months
- 6 See inside stunning £1.15m home a stone's throw away from Christchurch Park
- 7 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 8 Ipswich girl with cyst on brain struggling to get diagnosis
- 9 Crash involving ambulance closes Ipswich road
- 10 7 things around Ipswich which are among the best in the country
Mr Hunt said: “Another visit to Mac's on the Bridge today, the much-loved food van on Wherstead Road.
“I have been supporting Sam and the van throughout their campaign to ensure lay-by spaces are retained for their customers. An objection has been lodged to the council's proposal to eliminate the spaces near the van, which would mean customers can't access the stop-off.
“Sam and I had a catch-up today while we wait for the council to come back regarding an update to the objection.”
More than 1,000 customers and supporters signed a petition against the plans in February. Mrs McNally has created another petition, which she hopes will generate the same level of support.
Suffolk County Council will make its decision in due course.
Feedback and comments about the plans should be directed to transport.schemes@suffolk.gov.uk or by post: Highways Growth and Infrastructure, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX.