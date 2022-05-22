Ipswich MP renews support for food van fighting council's plans

MP Tom Hunt visited Macs on the Bridge on Friday in a renewed show of support as the food van continues to fight council plans which it fears could put it out of business - Credit: Tom Hunt MP

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has renewed his support for a popular Ipswich food van business which fears proposed changes to customer parking bays will put them out of business.

Macs on the Bridge is located on Wherstead Road, and has been fighting plans since they were submitted to Suffolk County Council in January.

Initial proposals include installing a new crossing at the Bourne View housing development and ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions applied to both sides of the road.

Revisions have been made, and in April these were sent to owners Samantha McNally and her husband, as well as other businesses affected by the changes.

Revised plans were sent to Samantha McNally and her husband in April. The plans would remove the current waiting zones on both sides of Wherstead Road (left) and put space for four cars further down, close to the garage (right) - Credit: Samantha McNally

Macs on the Bridge has been supported by customers and surrounding businesses, as well as local MP Tom Hunt. - Credit: Macs on the Bridge

These revisions would see the removal of the limited waiting bays. However, new waiting zones (one of two metres and the other six metres long) would be added further away from the food van, closer to the garage.

Mr Hunt has been supporting the business’s campaign against the plans.

In April, he wrote to Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks asking for the proposal to be rescinded in order to "promote and protect small businesses in Ipswich."

He visited the business again on Friday.

Mr Hunt said: “Another visit to Mac's on the Bridge today, the much-loved food van on Wherstead Road.

“I have been supporting Sam and the van throughout their campaign to ensure lay-by spaces are retained for their customers. An objection has been lodged to the council's proposal to eliminate the spaces near the van, which would mean customers can't access the stop-off.

“Sam and I had a catch-up today while we wait for the council to come back regarding an update to the objection.”

More than 1,000 customers and supporters signed a petition against the plans in February. Mrs McNally has created another petition, which she hopes will generate the same level of support.

Suffolk County Council will make its decision in due course.

Feedback and comments about the plans should be directed to transport.schemes@suffolk.gov.uk or by post: Highways Growth and Infrastructure, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX.