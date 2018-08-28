Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 December 2018

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Archive/PA Images

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Former health minister Dr Dan Poulter has warned against putting NSFT in special administration Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer health minister Dr Dan Poulter has warned against putting NSFT in special administration Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Last month Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) was placed into special measures for the third time by the Care Quality Commission.

Investigations into services in Suffolk found a litany of failings including some patients being forced to wait years for appointments.

Some people were waiting so long it was discovered they were harming themselves and even attempting suicide.

England’s chief inspector of hospitals, Dr Paul Lelliott, said patients “deserve better”.

The failings raised the possibility of the trust being placed in a special administration, effectively meaning the government would step in to improve services.

But our MPs have advised against rushing into special administration although they all agree immediate action is vital to improve services.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter is a doctor who still works in the NHS. He was a health minister when the Mid Staffordshire NHS Trust was placed in special administration.

“I can say from experience that doing that is a very extreme measure,” he said. “It is a not quick fix and can take as long as two years to work up a full report.

“A major worry I would have is that process would take staff time up. With Mid Staffs operations, for example, could be done at neighbouring hospitals. But with mental health issues it is often community-led care. It is not feasible.

“Politicians often want to push the nuclear button but I don’t believe that is the best option. Other trusts have turned around with the right leadership and by sharing best practice with other high-performing trusts.”

And Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill also advised against a “knee-jerk” reaction: “In my view the maintaining the status quo won’t improve outcomes for the local population, attempts over five years have been made to try and improve the situation and failed. The report was damning on the treatment of staff and it is vital we support our caring and hardworking staff.

“I support fully, the vision to develop place-based services but would like to see a more broad reaching model that includes schools, the police and other partners. This needs to be a planned and managed transition avoiding a knee-jerk reaction to finally deliver sustainable results. We need to work in partnership with Norfolk and with assurance from local NHS leaders to ensure that increased investment in Suffolk, particularly West Suffolk.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous added: “There is understandable upset and worry that NSFT remain in special measures and have received another disappointing CQC report. I am advised that the safety issues that the report identified are being addressed.

“There is a need for a more local service, for much earlier intervention and for NSFT to work closely with local surgeries, as well as reviewing the structure of the organisation. I’m assured that this work is now in hand and so at this stage there is not a need to place NSFT in special administration.”

And Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey also urged against major reorganisation instead hoping the focus would now be on improvements.

“I would expect people experienced in running this sort of operation to make a judgement on this,” she said. “NHS Improvement specifically said to us that this special administration process is not particularly effective. I would rather they focus on the rapid improvement plan for vulnerable patients than get into reorganisation at the moment.”

And South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge added: “I think it’s important that NHS Improvement take every possible step to ensure we have a sustainable solution for this vital but troubled trust. We have to be careful not to be predetermined on any particular course of action but what we cannot have is more years of poor standards.”

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action and speaking to this newspaper he said: “It’s clear that significant action is needed as services need significant improvement.”

Previously he said: “The first priority must always be the welfare and safety of patients. This situation cannot continue and I am determined to sort it out.”

Topic Tags:

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

4 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

09:13 Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

52 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

What happens next on Brexit? MPs from East Anglia consider options

11:33 Paul Geater
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs from across the region are still trying to work out what will happen next on Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May started at whistle-stop tour of European capitals after pulling Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide