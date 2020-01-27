Video

WATCH - Giant ship MSC Febe swings round before berthing at Felixstowe on maiden visit

Giant container ship MSC Febe, which has visited Felixstowe on its maiden voyage Picture: ROBIN PRIDMORE Robin Pridmore

Photographers and shipping enthusiasts have been capturing a giant ship visiting Felixstowe on camera.

The massive MSC Febe, which is 400m with 210,000 gross tonnage and one of the largest ships in the world, is currently on its maiden voyage, and has paid its first visit to Felixstowe.

Dean Cable shot video of the ship arriving at the port and swinging round before berthing. He said: "I filmed her arrival from Harwich to get a better view of her berthing alongside the berth."

He added: "At almost 400 metres long and 61.5 metres wide, she is a new generation of container ship, as the MSC Gulsun Class is the first to have a design of 24 containers across and 12 stowed below deck,"

Robin Pridmore took a range of photos of the MSC Febe arriving at the port, showing the giant container ship from different angles.

Another reader, Michael Stowe, recalled last year's visit by giant sister ship the Gulsun, and sent in a photo of its visit to compare.

Felixstowe is a regular port of call for massive container ships, and enthusiasts enjoy visiting to view them.

Sister ship The MSC Gulsun pictured on a previous visit Picture: MICHAEL STOWE Sister ship The MSC Gulsun pictured on a previous visit Picture: MICHAEL STOWE

