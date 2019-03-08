E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
World's biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 September 2019

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, will arrive at the Port of Felixstowe on Thursday evening Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, will arrive at the Port of Felixstowe on Thursday evening Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

MSC Rights

A container ship which put upright would stand 19 metres taller than the Empire State Building is to dock at the Port of Felixstowe.

The MSC Gulsun will arrive at Felixstowe via Rotterdam, before heading to Suez in Egypt Picture: MSC RIGHTSThe MSC Gulsun will arrive at Felixstowe via Rotterdam, before heading to Suez in Egypt Picture: MSC RIGHTS

The mammoth MSC Gulsun will arrive at the UK's largest container port tonight at 8pm.

Coming from Rotterdam on its journey to Suez in Egypt, the ship can hold in excess of a staggering 23,000 containers.

Altogether, the ship which is the length of four football pitches at 400m, can carry 223 million bananas or a whopping 47,512 cars.

Manufacturers MSC say it has the lowest carbon footprint by design and is able to transport the equivalent of 1,358 Boeing 747 plane loads or 14,072 heavy truck loads.

The ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTSThe ship, which is longer than the height of the Empire State Building, can carry 223 million bananas Picture: MSC RIGHTS

WATCH: £120million of heroin seized at Felixstowe in UK's largest ever haul

The ship was built at the Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard in South Korea with the hopes of boosting the trade of food, drink pharmaceutical and other chilled and frozen items between Asia and Europe.

This isn't the first time the port has welcomed record-holding ships, having welcomed the previous largest ship the OOCL Hong Kong in 2017.

