E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arrival of world's biggest ship at Felixstowe delayed

PUBLISHED: 17:04 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 05 September 2019

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

MSC Rights

The arrival of the MSC Gulsun - the world's biggest container ship - has been delayed at the Port of Felixstowe.

The mammoth ship, which if stood upright would stand 19 metres taller than the Empire State Building, was originally due to arrive at 8pm tonight, September 5.

You may also want to watch:

Officials from the port say the exact timing of the ship's arrival is currently unclear, with changes regularly appearing on the ports schedule.

A Port of Felixstowe spokesman confirmed a definite time of arrival will be announced at 6.30pm.

As it stands, the ship is due to arrive at the port from Rotterdam at 3am on Friday, September 6.

From there, the ship will continue its journey to Suez in north Africa.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Arrival of world’s biggest ship at Felixstowe delayed

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Exit Interview: Emmanuel possesses so many of the tools a full-back needs... but his Ipswich Town career never truly got going

Josh Emmanuel has left Ipswich Town for Bolton Wanderers. Picture: ARCHANT

First look at new Ipswich salon, Primo Hair Lounge

Primo Hair Lounge in Tacket Street has been launched by friends Glaudio di Franco and Pasquale Iachetta, their first business together. It is a barber shop and ladies hairdresser combined. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Growing number of violent and sexual offences against children in Suffolk

Recorded violence and sexual offences against children increased by 35% in Suffolk over the last two years Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists