Arrival of world’s biggest ship at Felixstowe delayed

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS MSC Rights

The arrival of the MSC Gulsun - the world's biggest container ship - has been delayed at the Port of Felixstowe.

The mammoth ship, which if stood upright would stand 19 metres taller than the Empire State Building, was originally due to arrive at 8pm tonight, September 5.

Officials from the port say the exact timing of the ship's arrival is currently unclear, with changes regularly appearing on the ports schedule.

A Port of Felixstowe spokesman confirmed a definite time of arrival will be announced at 6.30pm.

As it stands, the ship is due to arrive at the port from Rotterdam at 3am on Friday, September 6.

From there, the ship will continue its journey to Suez in north Africa.