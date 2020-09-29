E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich mosque bids to lift rules stopping night-time prayer meetings

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 September 2020

There is concern about possible noise during the early hours from night-time worshippers at the new mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

There is concern about possible noise during the early hours from night-time worshippers at the new mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

The group behind the new mosque and community centre at the former Mulberry Tree pub near Major’s Corner in Ipswich have lodged an appeal to allow it to open during the early hours of the morning in summer.

Permission for the building to operate as a mosque as well as a community centre was granted by Ipswich planners in June, but they imposed a condition saying it could not be used in the middle of the night because of potential disturbance to neighbours.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Council imposes rules stopping night-time prayers

This was despite a plea from the Nawracy Cultural Centre who said that during the summer early prayers, which had to be said before dawn, could be held as early as 2.30am.

Now the Centre has lodged an appeal which will be considered by a planning inspector. A result is likely to be published later this year. In its planning application the centre said it would ensure worshippers who used it at night observed strict noise regulations.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk Show 2021 is cancelled because of coronavirus uncertainty

The Suffolk Show attracts 90,000 visitors over the two days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MPs call for action in wake of damning ambulance trust inspection report

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking CQC report. Picture: Simon Finlay

Ipswich mosque bids to lift rules stopping night-time prayer meetings

There is concern about possible noise during the early hours from night-time worshippers at the new mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk fell back in love with the milkman

Suffolk Dairies has seen a huge boost to business during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JAMES BASS

Town have an unlikely duo at the heart of defence... but they face real competition for their shirts

Toto Nsiala (left) and James Wilson (bottom right) are the current starting central defenders at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER