Ipswich mosque bids to lift rules stopping night-time prayer meetings

There is concern about possible noise during the early hours from night-time worshippers at the new mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

The group behind the new mosque and community centre at the former Mulberry Tree pub near Major’s Corner in Ipswich have lodged an appeal to allow it to open during the early hours of the morning in summer.

Permission for the building to operate as a mosque as well as a community centre was granted by Ipswich planners in June, but they imposed a condition saying it could not be used in the middle of the night because of potential disturbance to neighbours.

This was despite a plea from the Nawracy Cultural Centre who said that during the summer early prayers, which had to be said before dawn, could be held as early as 2.30am.

Now the Centre has lodged an appeal which will be considered by a planning inspector. A result is likely to be published later this year. In its planning application the centre said it would ensure worshippers who used it at night observed strict noise regulations.