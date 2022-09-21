News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Multi-faith centre fighting to save physical presence in Ipswich

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 10:54 AM September 21, 2022
Cynthia Capey and the multi-faith centre's current premises on St Helen's Street

Ipswich's multi-faith centre is pushing to save its physical presence in the town after finding it will have to search for a new home by the end of the year. - Credit: Cynthia Capey/Google Maps

Ipswich's multi-faith centre is pushing to save its physical presence in the town after finding it will have to search for a new home by the end of the year.

The East of England Faiths Agency (EEFA) has been presented a short termination lease and their inter-faith consultant Cynthia Capey predicts they only have until the end of the year to find a new home.

"This is a good opportunity to think about whether we need a physical centre and I think the answer is definitely yes," said Cynthia.

"We need a concrete presence in the county to show people that bridges are being built."

Cynthia said that while their current library above the Co-op Funeral Service in St. Helen's Street could possibly be moved elsewhere, their ideal new premises would still include an office, seminar room, storage and meeting rooms.

Currently, the EEFA is gearing up to deliver national interfaith week from Sunday, November 13 to Sunday, November 20.

Cynthia added: "I would ideally like to have the new premises sorted by then, so people see that things are moving forwards positively, rather than winding down."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has partially reopened after a pedestrian died in a serious crash

A14 | Updated

A14 fully reopens after 18 hours following fatal crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Canon Jo Gunn, head at St Margaret's Primary School in Ipswich, who travelled to Edinburgh and back to see the Queen

The Queen

Suffolk head's 810 miles to see Queen and be back in school the next day

Dominic Bareham

person
The group that gathered at The Bramford Cock.

The Queen

'Like losing a family member': Pub opens doors for Queen farewell

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon