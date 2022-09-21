Multi-faith centre fighting to save physical presence in Ipswich

Ipswich's multi-faith centre is pushing to save its physical presence in the town after finding it will have to search for a new home by the end of the year. - Credit: Cynthia Capey/Google Maps

Ipswich's multi-faith centre is pushing to save its physical presence in the town after finding it will have to search for a new home by the end of the year.

The East of England Faiths Agency (EEFA) has been presented a short termination lease and their inter-faith consultant Cynthia Capey predicts they only have until the end of the year to find a new home.

"This is a good opportunity to think about whether we need a physical centre and I think the answer is definitely yes," said Cynthia.

"We need a concrete presence in the county to show people that bridges are being built."

Cynthia said that while their current library above the Co-op Funeral Service in St. Helen's Street could possibly be moved elsewhere, their ideal new premises would still include an office, seminar room, storage and meeting rooms.

Currently, the EEFA is gearing up to deliver national interfaith week from Sunday, November 13 to Sunday, November 20.

Cynthia added: "I would ideally like to have the new premises sorted by then, so people see that things are moving forwards positively, rather than winding down."