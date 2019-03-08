E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Spate of thefts in Ipswich as cars smashed for valuables

PUBLISHED: 15:52 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 02 October 2019

A number of the break-ins took place on Constable Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A number of the break-ins took place on Constable Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds of pounds worth of clothes, cash and bank cards are among the items stolen in a spate of vehicle thefts in Ipswich.

The first incident was reported on North Close on September 30, at some point between 12.30am and 1.30am. A suspected entered a parked Maserati vehicle and stole various items including headphones, bank cards and a purse.

The same morning a silver VW Polo had around £600 worth of clothes stolen from it. No damage was caused to the car.

Between 4pm on September 29 and 5.15am on September 30 a red VW had its front window smashed on Yeoman Close. In the same road between a Honda Civic was broken into, after having its nearside front window smashed between 8pm on September and 5am on September 30.

On Constable road a purse containing cash and bank cards, a knife and a mountain bike were stolen from a house on September 30 at around 3am. The offender also took an electric chainsaw from sheds in the property's back garden.

On the same road a Range Rover Evoque was broken into between September 29 at 8pm and September 3 at 7am.

Anyone with any information about the incidents should contact Suffolk police on 101.

