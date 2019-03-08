E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shock as Ipswich mum finds discarded needles on her walk to nursery

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 10 November 2019

A mum from Ipswich has spoken of her panic after finding discarded needles, as she was walking with her young son in his pushchair Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

A mum of three has spoken of her panic after she spotted discarded needles on a path in Landseer Road, on a route often taken by children heading to and from school.

Kelly Hart, 31, was walking with her youngest son in a pushchair when she found the needles at lunchtime on Friday.

Miss Hart said: "I was on my way to pick up my middle son from nursery when I saw the needles on Landseer Road, I was shocked.

"I thought, 'oh my god' - should I pick them up? My main worry was that children would see them and try and pick them up."

After kicking the needles to the side of the path Miss Hart headed to the nearby nursery where staff advised her to contact Ipswich Borough Council, which she did with the help of community group Ipswich Against Gangs.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich Against Gangs, who say they recently have had reports of needles being found in a local park, said: "We want to thank Ipswich Borough Council for responding to us so quickly.

"Unfortunately this is a recurring situation in our town that needs to be addressed."

What should you do if you find a discarded needle?

On the Ipswich Borough Council website it says: " A wide range of materials can be associated with drug use, with the highest concern being discarded hypodermic needles."

Drug litter includes the equipment used for taking drugs which is known as drug paraphernalia. This may include:

Needles or syringes

Tin foil

Cling film

Baby wipes

Bottles that have been modified to make bongs (used to inhale illegal substances)

Gas canisters

Ipswich Borough Council say: " If you see of any of the above items please telephone the Cleaner Ipswich Hotline immediately on 01473 433000 with details of the litter you are reporting and the location of the items.

"Please do not attempt to dispose of needles or drug paraphernalia yourself as it could be dangerous."

Read more: 'It's shocking' - family finds knife on way home from Ipswich school







