Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

PUBLISHED: 19:25 11 June 2019

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

Archant

Nicola Carpenter wanted to do something different to raise money for the staff at Ipswich Hospital who cared for her son Alec who suffered a rare form of cancer.

Alec Carpenter was diagnosed with the rare form of leukemia at just 19 weeks old and has been in and out of Ipswich Hospital ever since. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTERAlec Carpenter was diagnosed with the rare form of leukemia at just 19 weeks old and has been in and out of Ipswich Hospital ever since. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

When Alec was born in 2016, Nicola was unable to meet him for six hours due to complications at birth which led to the newborn being resuscitated for 90 minutes.

The first-time mother said: "It's been the most tragic three and a half years with Alec in and out of hospital - but the staff at Ipswich Hospital have been incredible."

At just 19 weeks old Alec was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer which affects babies and young children.

Alec underwent extensive chemotherapy at Ipswich Hospital, and despite the developmental impacts caused by the treatment and surgery, Alec has been in remission for the last two years.

His mother Nicola, who was born in Ipswich and now lives in Stowmarket, has already raised more than £7,500 over the last three years for the hospital's children appeal - which raises money for the refurbishment of the paediatric department.

Speaking of her reasons behind this, Nicola said: "The care my son received was just unbelievable, they have gone above and beyond for Alec since he was born.

"I remember one doctor refusing to go home when he was first born - their constant care and support was amazing.

"They helped me by making the most stressful time of my life so much easier, but if I don't raise money for them, who will?"

In order to continue her fundraising, Nicola is hosting a ladies night called 'Party Like a Mother III' at Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket on Friday, June 21.

There will be drag queens, three strippers, a DJ, butlers in the buff and more - and all money raised will go to the Children's Appeal at Ipswich Hospital.

The event costs £15 and tickets can be bought here.

