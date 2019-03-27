Overcast

Mum who helps parents of premature babies after giving birth at 24-weeks seeks more knitters

27 March, 2019 - 11:30
Vicky Osborne with her sons Charlie (right) and Freddie (centre) who was born prematurely at just 24 weeks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Vicky Osborne with her sons Charlie (right) and Freddie (centre) who was born prematurely at just 24 weeks. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

A Suffolk mother-of-two who launched an organisation to support parents of premature babies after her second son was born at just 24-weeks is searching for more people to help her crusade.

Vicky Osborne from Henley set up Preemie Tiny Knits after she experienced what it was like to have a premature baby Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Vicky Osborne, from Henley, near Ipswich, gave birth to son Freddie prematurely in May 2014, and the baby spent a total of 14-weeks in intensive care at Ipswich and Norwich hospitals.

The help and support the 37-year-old mum received during that difficult time inspired her to found Preemie Tiny Knits in 2017.

The charitable organisation sends free baby gift sets, including a knitted blanket, hat, cardigan, and an octopus, to parents of premature tots.

One of the beautifully knitted premature baby packs that Vicky Osbourne posts to parents across the UK Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Vicky, who works at Orwell Nursing Home in Wherstead, is now looking for more people to come forward who can knit or crochet and are willing to donate items.

“When Freddie was in intensive care it was horrible, a really tough time,” she said. “Friends and family were so supportive and gave us so many things.

“After about two years, when he was doing really well and the hospital appointments were beginning to end, I started thinking about how I could help people who were going through the same thing.

Vicky Osborne with her sons Charlie (right) and Freddie (centre) who was born after just 24 weeks. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I wanted to do something to help make it a little bit better for people and make them feel that they are not alone.

“I remember all too clearly how those days can get to you so it’s just a little something to say that someone, somewhere is thinking about them.”

The first parcel was sent out in 2017 and since then more than 100 gift sets have been posted to parents all over the UK.

Vicky Osborne with her sons Charlie (right) and Freddie (centre) who was born after just 24 weeks. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicky, who is married to Chris, 41, and has Charlie, eight, along with four-year-old Freddie, added: “The reason we send an octopus is because the tentacles feel like their mother’s umbilical cord and stops them pulling at the medical wires and things while they are in intensive care,” Vicky said.

“I have about 10 women who donate regularly but it’s got to the point where I want to reach as many people as I can.

“So more knitters would be great, but also if people would like to request a gift for someone then please get in touch.

“I’ve had some really nice thank you messages from people we’ve sent the gifts, and it shows that a little something for a moment can make a difference.”

A Just Giving page has also been launched to help with postage costs for the packages.

For more information, search Preemie Tiny Knits on Facebook or email preemietinyknits@outlook.com

