Popular Ipswich children and baby market expands

PUBLISHED: 12:47 10 September 2019

The Ipswich Mum2Mum market has expanded to a venue in Chantry Park. Picture: MUM2MUM MARKET IPSWICH

The Ipswich Mum2Mum market has expanded to a venue in Chantry Park. Picture: MUM2MUM MARKET IPSWICH

MUM2MUM MARKET IPSWICH

An Ipswich mum who helps parents pass on their unwanted goods to a new generation to help save the environment, has moved her market to a bigger venue due to its increasing popularity.

After launching the Ipswich franchise in 2016, the demand for the Mum2Mum Market events has increased rapidly - with the upcoming sale moving to a new home of Chantry Academy on Sunday September 15.

Katharine Ramsay, who was inspired to run the Ipswich market after realising her loft was full of items she had bought for her newborn, said: "It's absolutely brilliant - the interest has grown massively over the last three and a half years and there is a real feel-good-factor about the events.

"When I started three years ago there weren't any community events or any opportunities to sell your unwanted baby items apart from on Facebook or eBay.

"It's an environmentally friendly and reusable way to buy necessities for your family."

The market will be the same as previous events, but on a larger scale - with a bigger venue, bigger parking and even more stalls.

From 1.30pm to 2.30pm parents will be able to shop for thousands of bargains on clothes, toys, shoes, pushchairs, beds, seats, jumperoos, furniture, play mats, walkers, maternity clothing and more.

There will be a range of local businesses joining the sale on the day, with stalls by Cafe 66 Community Cafe, For Every Occasion Gifts, and Life is Beautiful Photography - Maternity, Newborn & Portrait Specialist.

It's £2 per adult if you arrive on the day, with children entering for free.

You can also get a special two for one entry voucher by booking online ahead of the event.

The event will raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

