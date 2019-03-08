Partly Cloudy

From one mum to another - bag a bargain at the Ipswich Mum2Mum Market

PUBLISHED: 11:28 11 June 2019

A baby toddler event is coming to Kesgrave Community Centre this weekend. Picture: THE MARKET FOR MUMS

A baby toddler event is coming to Kesgrave Community Centre this weekend. Picture: THE MARKET FOR MUMS

Archant

Save up to 90% on clothes, toys and more at the award winning baby and children's sale which is coming to Ipswich this weekend.

Mum2Mum Market is hosting a massive sale for mums and mums-to-be - with everything you need from newborn through to six years.

Parents will be able to shop thousands of bargains sold directly by local families - with clothes, toys, shoes, pushchairs, beds, seats, jumperoos, furniture, play mats, walkers, maternity clothing and more.

The huge baby and children's indoor sale will land at Kesgrave Community Centre on Saturday, June 15 from 2pm to 4pm.

With more than 30 stalls to choose from and three rooms packed with quality items, there is bound to be something for everyone.

The first 100 adults through the door will receive a free goody bag, with entry on the door just £2 and children going free. You can also get a special two for one entry voucher by clicking here and entry is free for the last 30 minutes of the event.

There will be a range of local businesses joining the sale on the day, with stalls by Cafe 66 Community Cafe, For Every Occasion Gifts, and Life is Beautiful Photography - Maternity, Newborn & Portrait Specialist.

All stalls are now fully booked, however the sales will return throughout the year - with the following dates planned ahead.

Sunday, September 15 - new bigger venue TBA

Saturday, October 5 - Kesgrave Community Centre

Sunday, November 3 -Kesgrave Community Centre

Sunday, December 1 - Pinewood Community Hall

To find out how you can book a stall at one of the above events visit the Mum2Mum Facebook page.

