Ipswich mums campaign for place to cool off in Chantry Park

Published: 7:30 AM June 3, 2021

A group of mums are campaigning to get a water feature in the children's play area of Chantry Park in Ipswich. L-R Amie Stannard, Lillie Stannard, Natasha Hall, Lillie, Hollie and Lucie, Lisa King and Codie O'Connor. - Credit: Sarah Brown

Mums in Ipswich have launched a petition to get a water feature for Chantry Park, as the UK records the hottest 2021 temperature for the third successive day.

The group, led by mum-of-10, Lisa King, wants a similar splash area to Holywells and Bourne Parks — both more than a 30-minute walk from Chantry.

A group of mums are campaigning to get a water feature in the children's play area of Chantry Park in Ipswich. Lillie, Lucie, Hollie, Kaciee, Logan and Mia. - Credit: Sarah Brown

Their petition to Ipswich Borough Council — launched on Monday — has already got more than 200 signatures from others concerned that Chantry residents have nowhere to cool off as the weather gets hotter.

Ms King, who does not drive, said she will "not give up" on the plan, and most of all would like somewhere where younger and older kids can play.

"I don't feel that there is enough for the children in the area," she said, explaining that Chantry Park needs more than a small playground for kids as the biggest Ipswich park.

You may also want to watch:

She also hopes a teen or multi-usage games area could become part of any future plans by the borough council.

Councillor Phil Smart, the portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Ipswich Borough Council, is in charge of parks - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Councillor Phil Smart, the portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Ipswich Borough Council, said it would be "very interesting" to look at the petition.

The council would need to first find the money for any water feature in the park, Mr Smart added, saying IBC is currently putting together a lottery bid for improvements to Chantry Park as well as looking at how planning gains from Ipswich developments could help with park upgrades.

But he said there may be "practical considerations" like water supply to consider for any Chantry Park upgrades.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokeswoman, who said IBC is yet to formally receive the petition, said: “We’re always looking at how we can improve our parks and know that water play is always popular.

"We are developing plans to improve Chantry Park in the near future and expect to consult local people later this year and we will ensure that water play is considered.

"In the meantime our water play facilities at Bourne Park and Holywells Park are open and last month we opened a new play area in Alexandra Park.”

If you would like to sign their petition please go here.