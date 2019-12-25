E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters rescue trapped muntjac deer at port of Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 18:30 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 25 December 2019

A Muntjac deer had become trapped in between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe on Christmas Day. Picture: KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

A Muntjac deer had become trapped in between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe on Christmas Day. Picture: KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

Emergency workers from the Port of Felixstowe were called on Christmas morning after a passer-by heard "crying noises" which ended up being a trapped muntjac deer.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the reports just after 8am on Christmas Day in Fagbury Road, Felixstowe.

Kevin Cartwright, who works as a firefighter and ambulance technician in the Emergency Response Department at the port, said a member of the public "thought they heard what sounded like a woman crying and called the police".

He continued: "After investigating a small muntjac deer was found to be trapped between two containers.

"Firefighters from The Port of Felixstowe assisted Suffolk police and port police to rescue the animal using vehicle extraction equipment."

Mr Cartwright says the team used hydraulic spreaders and chocks - which are normally used in road traffic collisions - to move the two containers apart allowing the Muntjac to escape.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "We were called at around 8am to reports of a deer stuck between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe.

"Officers from Suffolk police attended but handed over to the Port of Felixstowe police."

Mr Cartwright said the deer would not come out whilst they were nearby, so crews left it alone to come out in its own time safely.

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters rescue trapped muntjac deer at port of Felixstowe

A Muntjac deer had become trapped in between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe on Christmas Day. Picture: KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

Special delivery! Meet the babies born on Christmas Day in Suffolk

Kamile Kozinaite and Daniel Walker with their baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Pictre: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our Christmas Day heroes – these are the people working to help others

Amazing staff members from Aspect Living Meals on Wheels out delivering hot meals, presents and crackers to elderly and vulnerable people across Suffolk. Picture: DEBBIE WILKINSON

WATCH: Hundreds brave a chilly but sun-soaked Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

Chris and Catrina Reeve, Katie Price and Lucy Springate as the Incredibles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 times you need to look to the sky in 2020

Astronomer, Neil Norman, says 2020 will be a year of astronomical delight over Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists