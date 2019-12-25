Firefighters rescue trapped muntjac deer at port of Felixstowe

A Muntjac deer had become trapped in between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe on Christmas Day. Picture: KEVIN CARTWRIGHT KEVIN CARTWRIGHT

Emergency workers from the Port of Felixstowe were called on Christmas morning after a passer-by heard "crying noises" which ended up being a trapped muntjac deer.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the reports just after 8am on Christmas Day in Fagbury Road, Felixstowe.

Kevin Cartwright, who works as a firefighter and ambulance technician in the Emergency Response Department at the port, said a member of the public "thought they heard what sounded like a woman crying and called the police".

He continued: "After investigating a small muntjac deer was found to be trapped between two containers.

"Firefighters from The Port of Felixstowe assisted Suffolk police and port police to rescue the animal using vehicle extraction equipment."

Mr Cartwright says the team used hydraulic spreaders and chocks - which are normally used in road traffic collisions - to move the two containers apart allowing the Muntjac to escape.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added: "We were called at around 8am to reports of a deer stuck between two containers at the Port of Felixstowe.

"Officers from Suffolk police attended but handed over to the Port of Felixstowe police."

Mr Cartwright said the deer would not come out whilst they were nearby, so crews left it alone to come out in its own time safely.