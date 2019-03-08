Have you seen the stunning new mural by Ipswich Waterfront?

Some of the volunteers who helped paint the incredible artwork that now covers the wall of DanceEast studio Picture: ZOE POWER Contributed

A street in Ipswich has been transformed by a massive community art project, with a stunning mural created to celebrate the town's diversity.

A work-in-progress look at the ArtEat festival mural, designed by Bristol-based artist Zoe Power Picture: ZOE POWER A work-in-progress look at the ArtEat festival mural, designed by Bristol-based artist Zoe Power Picture: ZOE POWER

The Art Eat Festival, organised by Daisy Lees and Iona Hodgson, is heading to the Waterfront in September.

Murals are set to appear across Suffolk in the run up to the event, with a previously blank white wall of the DanceEast studio in College Street transformed into a colourful representation of the town.

Working with youth and community groups, Bristol-based artist Zoe Power's work is designed to add a splash of colour to the area and encourage people to take pride in the town's diversity.

Ms Power said of the project, backed by the Big Lottery Fund: "It really was a community project, focused on taking pride in the diversity of the town and the community spirit in the area.

Blocks of colour appearing in College Street, Ipswich, as the community mural took shape ahead of ArtEat festival Picture: ZOE POWER Blocks of colour appearing in College Street, Ipswich, as the community mural took shape ahead of ArtEat festival Picture: ZOE POWER

"I think that's come through in the mural. The organisers liked the style of my work and I think coming at project from outside of the area gives the piece a fresh perspective."

Emmaus Suffolk, 4YP, Inside Out, Suffolk Mind and YMCA Trinity Group all played a part in the planning of the mural.

Young people spent 10 days in July painting the artwork, with members of the public chipping in too.

The wall of DanceEast in College Street, Ipswich, before it was turned into a dazzling community mural Picture: ZOE POWER The wall of DanceEast in College Street, Ipswich, before it was turned into a dazzling community mural Picture: ZOE POWER

"There were people on the street picking up a paintbrush and helping out as well," added Ms Power.

"I would say it was about 80% volunteers and 20% the public."

Art Eat promises to turn the Ipswich Waterfront into a celebration of colour, sounds, smells and movement when it arrives on September 21.

Ms Lees and Ms Hodgson hope to draw different community groups together to explore their art, heritage and cuisine in a two-day celebration of the town's diverse culture.

Volunteers form community groups across Ipsiwch and Suffolk spent 10 days working on the artworkl Picture: ZOE POWER Volunteers form community groups across Ipsiwch and Suffolk spent 10 days working on the artworkl Picture: ZOE POWER

Ms Lees said: "The festival will include community street art projects and participatory workshop, a commercial art fair, craft market, exhibitions, street food stalls, entertainment and music appealing to a broad audience."

Ms Hodgson said the aim of the event will be to bring together a selection of artists, traders and performers from across East Anglia and beyond for a celebration of creativity, diversity and deliciousness.