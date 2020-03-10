Breaking

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to unexplained death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary.

A man from Ipswich has been arrested in connection with the unexplained death of an elderly woman in Suffolk last month.

Police officers were called to the address near Mill Hill in Capel St Mary 12.50pm on Monday February 17 after concerns for the welfare of the 88-year-old woman.

Ambulance crews were called to the property and were first on the scene where they discovered the body of the woman, who has not been named.

While the death was not initially considered to be suspicious, Suffolk Constabulary launched further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said as a result of the investigation detectives now had reason to believe there may have been third party involvement in the woman's death.

The 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested this morning, Tuesday March 10, on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.