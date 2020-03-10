E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to unexplained death

PUBLISHED: 16:26 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 10 March 2020

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

A man from Ipswich has been arrested in connection with the unexplained death of an elderly woman in Suffolk last month.

Police officers were called to the address near Mill Hill in Capel St Mary 12.50pm on Monday February 17 after concerns for the welfare of the 88-year-old woman.

Ambulance crews were called to the property and were first on the scene where they discovered the body of the woman, who has not been named.

While the death was not initially considered to be suspicious, Suffolk Constabulary launched further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said as a result of the investigation detectives now had reason to believe there may have been third party involvement in the woman's death.

The 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested this morning, Tuesday March 10, on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to unexplained death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Man in 70s indecently assaults teenager in Ipswich town centre

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24