Trial into murder of Ipswich 22-year-old Joe Pooley begins
PUBLISHED: 08:03 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 12 October 2020
Archant
The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley, who was found dead in the River Gipping, is set to start today.
Joe Pooley’s body was found in the river at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 2018, near London Road.
A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of the 22 year old’s death was immersion in water.
Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich and Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, will all appear in court today charged with murder.
All four have denied murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7 2018.
Their trial, which begins today at Ipswich Crown Court, is expected to last eight weeks.
