Murder probe launched a year on from death of 74-year-old Clive Wyard

Clive Wyard was found collapsed in Valley Road in July last year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A murder investigation has been launched and a man arrested a year after the death of 74-year-old man found unconscious and injured outside his home in Ipswich.

Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Cliver Wyard on CCTV footage Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Clive Wyard, 74, was found collapsed on his driveway in Valley Road at around 7.15am on Friday, July 20.

He had left the Royal George pub in Colchester Road soon after midnight, a 20 minute walk from his house near the junction of Westerfield Road.

Mr Wyard had suffered injuries to his head and face, including black eyes, a split cleft lip, a further cut to his lip, a deep cut to his cheek and other cuts to his body.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment but died 12 days later.

A post-mortem concluded he died of a severe head injury, having suffered a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

Following an extensive investigation, police are now treating his death as a homicide.

Detectives arrested a 35-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody and questioned by detectives and later released under investigation.

He is currently serving a prison term for an unrelated offence.

With this weekend marking the first anniversary of the incident, police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Wyard's children, Desmond, Jo and Jackie, urged anyone with information to call police.

They said: "Our father was one of a kind and was cruelly taken from us.

"Life will never be the same but we urge anyone who knows anything to please report it.

"Sometimes the smallest piece of information can be the biggest.

"Truth and justice is what we want."

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Wyard walking along Colchester Road or Valley Road on July 20 last year.

Mr Wyard was white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and a grey goatie beard.

He was wearing jeans and a light grey zip hooded top.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "A year has now passed since Clive Wyard was discovered unconscious on his driveway and we remain as determined as ever to bring closure for his family and uncover the truth of what happened to him in the early hours of that morning.

"We have made considerable progress with the investigation and have gathered sufficient evidence for us to believe that Clive was the victim of a crime.

"As such, this is now a murder inquiry and we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Clive's death to come forward.

"It is likely whoever attacked Clive may have shown a noticeable change in their behaviour, particularly on either the day he was discovered on his driveway, or when his death was confirmed to the public on Wednesday, August 8.

"If anyone does believe they may know something about Clive's tragic death, however small it may seem, then I would appeal directly to their conscience to come forward and do the right thing for the sake of his children and grandchildren."

Police have issued a detailed description of Mr Wyard's last movements:

-Mr Wyard had been at the Royal George public house on Colchester Road on the evening of Thursday, July 19, which was something he regularly did on a Thursday night to meet friends and play darts.

-He left the pub on foot between 12.15am and 12.20am on Friday, July 20, and was captured on CCTV a few minutes later walking past a property slightly further along Colchester Road, in the direction of Sidegate Lane West.

-Police have further CCTV footage of him walking along Valley Road at 12.37am and at this point he had only about another 200 yards to go until he reached his home address. The entire distance from the Royal George to his property is just under one mile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by using the police portal which can be accessed online here or by calling 101 and quoting Op Rufforth.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org