Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

A devastated dog owner has spoken out after her beloved pet had to be put down following a “horrific” attack by another dog in an Ipswich park.

The family are devastated following Bailey's death Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS The family are devastated following Bailey's death Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings said her 13-year-old daughter was walking the family’s much-loved dog – named Bailey – on Thursday morning in Murrayfield Park when he was attacked.

Bailey, a one-and-a-half year-old Pomeranian, was rushed to the vets but had to be put down after suffering neck and spinal injuries in the incident, which happened around 7.40am.

Mrs Oulianova-Hookings, 37, said Bailey was off the lead in the park when a bulldog “got hold of him”, and it took a couple of people to get the dog off.

The mother-of-three, who lives in Nacton Road, said her daughter Millie is “absolutely devastated”.

Mrs Oulianova-Hookings has thanked people for their messages of support Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS Mrs Oulianova-Hookings has thanked people for their messages of support Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

“I spent all night last night with her sobbing,” she said. “It’s like a trauma. When life events happen, you do your footsteps and think what you could have done differently and she’s doing that.

“I would absolutely hate anyone to tell me that this has happened again and something’s not actually done about it.”

Mrs Oulianova-Hookings said a man who witnessed the attack and helped in the aftermath described it as “horrific”.

“We took Bailey to the vets because he wasn’t moving but they said there wasn’t anything they could do because of the neck and spinal injury, and he had to be put to sleep,” she said.

The incident happened on Thursday Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS The incident happened on Thursday Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

“The guy who witnessed it happen said he’s never in his life witnessed something so horrific as what happened at the park yesterday.”

Mrs Oulianova-Hookings, who works as a bus driver, was able to trace the owner of the other dog after posting on social media, and said she has been overwhelmed by messages of support.

“I’ve been inundated with messages for Millie, people have droppped flowers off at the door for her.

“I can’t believe how many people have gone out of their way just to reassure her that she didn’t do anything wrong because she just feels that it’s her fault.

“You do not ever expect to take your dog for a walk and not come home with it.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the two people who really helped Millie. One guy got her in the car and brought her back because of how distressed she was.

“They’ve contacted me to check in on her to see how she is and I can’t thank them enough.

“The vets were absolutely amazing as well and we couldn’t have asked for any better from them.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police have received a report of a dog being attacked by another dog in Ipswich.

“The incident occurred in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich on Thursday, November 5 at approximately 7.40am when two dogs were being walked off lead in the park.

“A dog incident form has been completed by Suffolk police and enquiries are ongoing.”