Swimming pool at primary school open again after two years

Pupils from an Ipswich primary school and the community are enjoying an indoor swimming pool again after it was opened for the first time in two years following a charity grant.

The swimming pool at Murrayfield Primary Academy has been renovated with work including installation of new inlet pipes that replaced the original ones from the 1960s, as well as a full recommissioning of the plant and associated pipework.

Swimming pool at Murrayfield Primary Academy opened again - Credit: Paul Nixon

The grant for the school’s swimming pool was allocated by a local charity, which would like to remain anonymous.

The swimming pool holds swimming classes for the academy students and is also open every evening for the community.

Local groups can also use the pool outside of school days, after contacting Murrayfield Primary Academy.

Academy principal Claire Willis said: “Getting Murrayfield’s indoor heated swimming pool open for pupils and the community has been a monumental achievement.

“First forced to shut for Covid, we then had to undergo a series of structural renovations. Thanks to a £12,000 grant from a local charity, we are up and running again.”

