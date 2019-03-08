'Everyone deserves it' - remarkable turnaround for school in Ipswich once rated 'inadequate'

Murrayfield Primary Academy has received a Good Ofsted rating after being closed down three years ago for inadequacy.

A school once graded has "inadequate" has been praised by inspectors for a remarkable turnaround.

Murrayfield Primary Academy has received a Good Ofsted rating after being closed down three years ago for inadequacy.

Murrayfield Primary School in Ipswich saw its Ofsted rating fall from "satisfactory" in 2012 to the lowest level in 2015.

But since the Paradigm Trust took over the running of the school in 2017, teachers have spent the past two years working to improve standards.

The hard work seems to have paid off in the most recent inspection, with Ofsted now rating the Nacton Road school as "good".

Principal Neil Winn said: "It was absolutely fantastic to hear we had the rating and I'm delighted for the pupils and parents because everyone deserves it.

Principal Neil Winn is delighted to receive the good rating.

"We believe that it's been getting quality teaching and using our time well that's made the difference.

"We really focus on the basics, so we made sure that every child could read and write and do basic arithmetic.

"We stripped it back and now we're building it back up and have widened our focus across the curriculum.

"The time period of making sure the English and maths was up to scratch has really helped because the point is that your child won't do well in science or history if they can't read or write."

Mr Winn has credited the change to the attitude his teachers have taken to ensuring children do not fall behind.

"Instead of getting children to catch up if they fall behind, we make sure they keep up in the first place," he said.

"We can't guarantee they won't fall behind but if they do we address it right away that day instead of leaving it for weeks."

He described the pupils as "massively engaged" and said they are very lucky to have children who enjoy their classes.

Proof of the recent success was clear in the year-six SATs results, which showed 63% achieving the national standard in reading, 80% in mathematics and 87% in writing.