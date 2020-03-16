Days Gone By: Were you among the music lovers at Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?

Local bands filled the stages playing a wide variety of music throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON PAUL NIXON

Did you go along to Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?

Safety wasn't too much of a concern whilst watching the bands perform Picture: PAUL NIXON Safety wasn't too much of a concern whilst watching the bands perform Picture: PAUL NIXON

People from around the Nacton area of the town went to the youth club to hear the bands and singers and join in the fun.

There are some great 1970s hairstyles and fashions in our photo gallery from the event.

A number of bands performed at the venue, which is now Murrayside Community Centre.

The photos give a feel of the range of music on offer, as well as dance displays, adding to the day's range of entertainment.

All age groups were welcome at the pop festival at the youth club Picture: PAUL NIXON All age groups were welcome at the pop festival at the youth club Picture: PAUL NIXON

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in one of the pictures?

Were you a member of one of the bands, or were you one of the teenagers listening to the music?

If you have any memories of the event to share, or if this brings back memories of gigs around the area in the 1970s and 80s, email us.

Although primarily a pop festival there was a mix of genres being played by local bands from the area Picture: PAUL NIXON Although primarily a pop festival there was a mix of genres being played by local bands from the area Picture: PAUL NIXON

Along with bands, dance groups also got the chance to shine during the day Picture: PAUL NIXON Along with bands, dance groups also got the chance to shine during the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

Crowds gather to watch the assortment of music put on throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON Crowds gather to watch the assortment of music put on throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON