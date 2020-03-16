Days Gone By: Were you among the music lovers at Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?
PUBLISHED: 19:32 16 March 2020
PAUL NIXON
Did you go along to Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?
People from around the Nacton area of the town went to the youth club to hear the bands and singers and join in the fun.
There are some great 1970s hairstyles and fashions in our photo gallery from the event.
A number of bands performed at the venue, which is now Murrayside Community Centre.
The photos give a feel of the range of music on offer, as well as dance displays, adding to the day's range of entertainment.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in one of the pictures?
Were you a member of one of the bands, or were you one of the teenagers listening to the music?
If you have any memories of the event to share, or if this brings back memories of gigs around the area in the 1970s and 80s, email us.