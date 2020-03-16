E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Days Gone By: Were you among the music lovers at Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?

PUBLISHED: 19:32 16 March 2020

Local bands filled the stages playing a wide variety of music throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

Local bands filled the stages playing a wide variety of music throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

Did you go along to Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?

Safety wasn't too much of a concern whilst watching the bands perform Picture: PAUL NIXONSafety wasn't too much of a concern whilst watching the bands perform Picture: PAUL NIXON

People from around the Nacton area of the town went to the youth club to hear the bands and singers and join in the fun.

There are some great 1970s hairstyles and fashions in our photo gallery from the event.

A number of bands performed at the venue, which is now Murrayside Community Centre.

The photos give a feel of the range of music on offer, as well as dance displays, adding to the day's range of entertainment.

All age groups were welcome at the pop festival at the youth club Picture: PAUL NIXONAll age groups were welcome at the pop festival at the youth club Picture: PAUL NIXON

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in one of the pictures?

Were you a member of one of the bands, or were you one of the teenagers listening to the music?

If you have any memories of the event to share, or if this brings back memories of gigs around the area in the 1970s and 80s, email us.

Although primarily a pop festival there was a mix of genres being played by local bands from the area Picture: PAUL NIXONAlthough primarily a pop festival there was a mix of genres being played by local bands from the area Picture: PAUL NIXON

Along with bands, dance groups also got the chance to shine during the day Picture: PAUL NIXONAlong with bands, dance groups also got the chance to shine during the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

You may also want to watch:

Crowds gather to watch the assortment of music put on throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXONCrowds gather to watch the assortment of music put on throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

Did you ever attend the Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich? Picture: PAUL NIXONDid you ever attend the Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich? Picture: PAUL NIXON

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Diary of a self-isolater - Day One

Working from home is productive but can be lonely Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus forces council meetings to be axed

East Suffolk Council is the first to cancel one of its meetings in Melton. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

Days Gone By: Were you among the music lovers at Murrayside Pop Festival in Ipswich in 1979?

Local bands filled the stages playing a wide variety of music throughout the day Picture: PAUL NIXON
Drive 24