Trianon on song with 60th anniversary concert

Chris Green, musical director of Trianon, the Ipswich-based Suffolk community music group, which will be performing at the Snape maltings Concert Hall on September 17. Archant

The Trianon music group will soon be celebrating 60 years of performing with a concert at Ipswich’s Corn Exchange.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trianon, which was founded by Professor Chris Green in 1959, will perform a programme of film and television hits at their concert on Saturday, January 12 2019, including music from Schindler’s List and The Sound of Music.

They will also be performing new commissions from local composers and arrangers Andrew Burke and Stephen Hogger.

The performance will see the choir sing alongside a full orchestra.

The group are fresh from a successful performance at Ipswich’s Unitarian Meeting House in St Nicholas Court which raised money for the restoration of the historic building.

Tickets for the January concert are selling fast and anyone who would like to attend can call the Ipswich Regent Theatre box office on 01473 433100.