Cornhill to host music festival over Ed Sheeran Ipswich weekend

The Cornhill is hosting music events to coincide with Ed Sheeran's concerts in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL Archant

The best of Suffolk's musical talent is to be celebrated at a free music festival on Ipswich's Cornhill to coincide with Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in Ipswich.

The Suffolk-raised popstar is due to perform four gigs at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

With Ed, who lives near Framlingham, being the best example of home-grown talent, the recently revamped Cornhill will most Music: Made in Suffolk from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25.

People will be able to hear acts such as The Silbury's, Alton Wahlberg, Jax & Co and The Aston Jones Project take to the stage situated in the centre of the Cornhill square.

The show is supported by BBC Radio Suffolk, with Wayne Bavin the compere on Saturday and Stephen 'Foz' Foster on Sunday.

David Stainer from The Silbury's said: "We were particularly attracted to the theme of the event and are delighted to be taking to the stage.

"Much of our material is inspired by Suffolk, so we will definitely be including some of our original, local flavoured songs."

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: "The Cornhill is becoming a great venue for a variety of activities from arts and culture, to photo exhibitions and a great site for a music stage, especially after the success of Windrush Day and Global Rhythm.

"We were keen to run a free music event in the town centre to celebrate our local home-grown music, especially whilst we have Ed Sheeran in town.

"Who knows, perhaps the next Ed will play on the Cornhill that weekend!"

Music: Made in Suffolk is part of an event programme to attract more visitors to the Cornhill, which is developed by Ipswich Central and Ipswich Borough Council with funding awarded through the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Over the past month, there have been free films on the Cornhill to celebrate the end of school and a photo exhibition in conjunction with Ipswich Maritime Trust celebrating Ipswich's history as a port.

Last Night of the Proms will be shown on a big screen on Saturday, September 14, with the return of retro-gaming on Sunday, September 15.